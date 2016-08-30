The State government on Monday said all major reservoirs in Tamil Nadu have adequate water and it was not good on their part to seek water from Karnataka, which is facing severe distress owing to deficient south-west monsoon. “Tamil Nadu can release water to its standing crops since their reservoirs have adequate quantity. Moreover, Tamil Nadu will get north-east monsoon from next month,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra told presspersons here on Monday.

He said south-west monsoon would recede next month in Karnataka, whose priority was to ensure adequate water storage to meet drinking water requirements in urban centres of Cauvery basin areas. On the distress sharing formula, he said: “No court has explained distress formula. The government will seek explanation from the Supreme Court about sharing according to distress formula.” Karnataka will file an affidavit in the SC explaining its inability to release water. “We will face another year of drought if the State failed to get south-west monsoon next month,” he said.

Mr. Jayachandra chaired a Cabinet sub-committee meeting on the alleged violation of rules by Nandi Infrastructure Corridors Enterprises (NICE), which has developed Bengaluru-Mysuru Corridors, and said the panel would submit a detailed report by the third week of September.