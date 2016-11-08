He accuses the BJP of distorting history to reap electoral dividends

Even as the BJP staged a protest against celebration of Tipu Jayanti here on Monday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah strongly justified the State government’s decision to celebrate the birth anniversary of the 18th century warrior king.

Speaking to presspersons on his arrival at the Mysuru airport, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the BJP was deliberately creating law and order problems in the State by falsely painting Tipu Sultan as “anti-Hindu” to reap electoral dividends.

He said Tipu Sultan and his father Hyder Ali had waged four wars against the British in a bid to drive them out of the country. Tipu Sultan was even forced to keep his sons as hostage to pay for the war expenses, he said.

Accusing the BJP of distorting history, Mr. Siddaramaiah said Tipu Sultan, far from destroying temples as alleged by the BJP, had actually donated funds to a total of 156 temples, including the ones in Srirangapatna, Nanjangud and Sringeri.

“Had he been anti-Hindu, how would the temple of Sri Ranganathaswamy exist adjacent to his fort in Srirangapatna?” the Chief Minister questioned and advised the BJP leaders to learn history instead of misleading the public.

Mr. Siddaramaiah denied the BJP’s charge that the Congress government was celebrating Tipu Jayanti to appease Muslims and secure their votes. “There is nothing wrong in celebrating Tipu Jayanti when Shivaji Jayanti and Rani Abbakka Jayanti are celebrated,” he said.

Tipu Jayanti will be celebrated as scheduled on November 10 this year and necessary steps have been taken to ensure peace during the celebrations, he added.