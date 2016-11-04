Even as the Mysuru district administration is planning to celebrate Tipu Jayanti on November 10, the police have taken precautionary measures to ensure that the event passes off peacefully.

The police, who have already begun collecting undertakings from anti-social elements to deter them from indulging in trouble during the celebrations, have not ruled out preventive arrests of persons or representatives of organisations, who disturb communal harmony.

Security arrangements

As part of the security arrangements, Police Commissioner Subramanyeshwara Rao, in a press statement, said CCTV cameras will be installed in sensitive places. Additional personnel will be deployed at check-posts to monitor entry and exit points to the city.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru district T. Venkatesh presided over a meeting to celebrate Tipu Jayanti in Mysuru on November 10. Minister for Public Works H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also Minister in charge of Mysuru district, will inaugurate the celebrations at Kalamandira and lecture programmes to highlight Tipu Sultan's struggle, contributions and views.

Funds released

Mr. Venkatesh appealed to representatives of various groups to ensure that celebrations are conducted involving all sections of society.

The government had issued directions to hold the jayanti at the district as well as taluk-level and had released Rs. 75,000 for the district-level event and Rs. 25,000 for taluk level.

While the Mysuru taluk-level event will be merged with district-level celebrations in Mysuru city, separate programmes will be held in the remaining taluks of Mysuru district, Mr. Venkatesh said.

Next meeting

Responding to a query from some organisations to hold the celebrations separately, Mr. Venkatesh said he would discuss the matter with the Police Commissioner and reply at a meeting to be convened on Saturday.