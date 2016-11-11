The erstwhile ruler of Mysore was the first freedom fighter, says Qamarul

Tipu Sultan’s birth anniversary was celebrated amid tight police security at Dr. S.S. Pandit Rangamandir here on Thursday.

To avoid untoward incidents in view of the opposition by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other right-wing outfits, heavy police force was deployed around the venue from early morning. Barricades were put up on roads leading to the auditorium. Sleuths in plain cloth and uniform kept a watch on the audience even inside the auditorium to identify troublemakers.

Minister for Medical Education Sharanprakash Patil inaugurated the function by lighting a lamp after paying tributes to the legendary freedom fighter.

Hailing Tipu’s heroic and uncompromising battles against the British, the former Minister and Congress leader Qamarul Islam termed the erstwhile Mysore ruler as the first freedom fighter and the last defender of the Indian sub-continent against advancing British rulers.

“Though the great Marathas and Nizam of Hyderabad had aligned with the British against the Mysore army in the decisive battle, Tipu single-handedly fought the mighty alliance till his last breath and died. He chose to fight and die rather than to hand over his beloved kingdom to the British,” Mr. Islam said.

Pointing at the BJP’s changed stance on Tipu, Mr. Islam said that the party was resorting to opportunistic politics in their desperate bid to create a vote bank among the majority population.

“Prior to 2013 Assembly polls, BJP leaders B.S. Yeddyurappa, Jagadish Shettar, R. Ashok and others participated in Tipu Jayanti celebrations organised in Mysuru and hailed him as a great freedom fighter and secular administrator. It did not work in the 2013 polls. They then started projecting Tipu as a communal dictator,” he said.

Earlier, Moulana Atiq Ur Rahman and Ambika Chandanakeri, who delivered a special lecture on Tipu Sultan, described in detail his administrative reforms, welfare measures, development initiatives and secular approach.

Kalaburagi Mayor Syed Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner Ujjwal Kumar Ghosh, zilla panchayat chief executive officer Anirudh Sravan, Superintendent of Police N. Shashikumar, and corporation commissioner Sunil Kumar were present.