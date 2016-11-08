BJP workers staged a protest here on Tuesday against the State government’s plans to celebrate Tipu Sultan Jayanti. They gathered at the Ganesh Maidan and shouted slogans against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other Ministers. They alleged that the Congress was trying to appease Muslims through the celebrations.

When the protesters tried to cross the venue, police arrested around them. They were let off later. MLC Raghunath Malkapure, district BJP president Shailendra Beldale, leaders Babu Wali and Ishwar Singh Thakur, and others were present. BJP Yuva Morcha leader Gurunath Rajgira was arrested after he tried to deface an image of Mr. Siddaramaiah posted on a NEKRTC bus.