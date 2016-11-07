Review of law and order in wake of Tipu Jayanti celebrations

In a bid to maintain law and order during Tipu Jayanti celebrations, which has been opposed by right-wing groups, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed the police to carry out preventive arrests of elements known to create trouble.

The Chief Minister, who reviewed the law and order situation in the State at a meeting with senior police officers here on Sunday, instructed the Intelligence to keep a strong vigil on all trouble-makers to prevent repeat of last year’s communal violence during the celebrations.

He also ordered the Deputy Commissioners of all districts to be stationed at the headquarters and top police officials to be on the spot overseeing security measures. This comes in the light of the controversy over the absence of Madikeri Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police in the district when violence broke out.

Directing the officials to leave no stone unturned to effectively maintain law and order, he said some people were trying to politicise the Tipu Jayanti celebrations. “They are trying to gain political mileage and are only interested in disturbing peace and harmony in society. This should not be allowed” he said.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara, his advisor Kempaiah, the Chief Minister’s parliamentary secretary K. Govindaraju, Principal Secretary (Kannada and Culture) Umashankar, Director Dayanand and Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Om Prakash, apart from other top officials were present.