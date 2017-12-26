Tiger spotted near village in Mudigere taluk

more-in

The Forest Department has begun efforts to capture a tiger spotted in and around Uduse village in Mudigere taluk. A farmer, Anne Gowda, was attacked by the tiger early morning on Monday outside his house. He suffered injuries on his back when the animal pounced on him. He ran inside the house as the tiger followed him. He escaped with minor injuries. He is being treated in Hassan.

The Forest Department officials have kept a cage to capture the tiger in the village. Prahlad P.L, RFO of Mudigere, said “The tiger has been spotted in the area by many. In the latest incident, we have found pug marks near the farmer’s house, suggesting the tiger’s movements”.