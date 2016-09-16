A three-year-old boy died when a private bus caught fire near Hudgi village in Humnabad taluk on Friday morning. Three persons were injured. Vihan Ram Prasad, who was traveling with his parents from Shirdi to Hyderabad, suffered severe burns and died on spot, police said. The Hyderabad-based family was returning from a pilgrimage.

The bus owned by Kaveri travels was to have reached Hyderabad by 7 a.m. But it stopped on the Solapur-Machilipattanam National Highway after it caught fire accidentally. Police suspect a short circuit might have caused the fire.

Of the 36 members who were traveling, three persons - Nagalakshmi, Divya and Varakumar - who sustained burn injuries were shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Police and fire fighters from Humnabad were rushed to the spot. They controlled the fire within minutes, said police inspector Dattatreya Karnad.