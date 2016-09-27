Caged:The leopard captured by Forest Department officials at Tirupatihalli in Hassan on Monday.— Photo: Prakash Hassan

The staff of the Forest Department have captured a three-year-old leopard at Thirupatihalli near here on Sunday night.

The animal had been sighted around the village in the past few months. The villagers had complained to the department officials and asked them to capture it.

A cage with bait was placed in the village. On Monday, the villagers noticed that the leopard trapped in it and informed the officers.

The big cat was later taken to Gendekatte forest park in Hassan. The officials said the animal was healthy and would be released into a forest later.