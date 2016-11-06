Taking stock:The team from the Centre speaking to the public about the drinking water crisis at Vaddarahatti in Nagamangala taluk in Mandya district on Saturday; (right) The team inspecting a drought-hit village in the taluk.

KRRS criticised the team for its ‘poor response’ towards the drought situation

A three-member team from the Centre visited drought-hit villages of Nagamangala taluk in the district on Saturday to assess the drought situation and to study the crop loss in the district.

However, the team completed the study in less than 30 minutes. Subsequently, the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) criticised the Central team for what they called a “poor response” towards analysing the dismal drought situation and termed the visit an eyewash.

Limited inspections

The team - comprising S.S. Kolhatkar, Director, Oil Seeds Corporation, Satish Kumar Kamboj, Senior Joint Commissioner of Water Resources and S.S. Neeta Tahiliani, Under Secretary, Rural Development – was expected to visit over 20 villages in Nagamangala and Maddur taluks in the district.

Nevertheless, the inspection was limited to some farm fields at Chikkonahalli Pura, Chittenahalli and Vaddarahatti villages. No farmers were present when the team went for the inspection to ragi fields at Chikkonahalli Pura. The team members inspected dried ragi crops without alighting from their vehicle at Chittenahalli. However, they did interact with the villagers for a few minutes at Vaddarahatti.

Shambhunahalli Suresh, district president, KRRS, has severely condemned the team for not conducting the visit properly.

A large number of officials and villagers were waiting at several villages anticipating the visit of the team to explain the problems faced by them in the drought-hit district, he said.

C.S. Puttaraju, MP, N. Cheluvaraya Swamy, Nagamangala MLA, and N. Appaji Gowda, MLC, – representatives from the taluk – were not present during the visit.

S. Ziyaulla, Mandya Deputy Commissioner, and others were present.