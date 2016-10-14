The role of the government and the community in preventing infant mortality and malnutrition, emerging trends in neonatal resuscitation and paediatric nephrology are the major topics that will be discussed at a three-day South India conference of paediatricians titled ‘South Pedicon-2016’ that will be held at Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences from October 14 to 16.

The Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) has organised the event.

1,600 paediatricians

H.V. Kotturesh, noted paediatrician and organising chairman of the event, said at a press conference here on Thursday that more than 1,600 paediatricians from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Telangana will take part.

K.B. Koliwad, Speaker of Legislative Assembly, will inaugurate the conference on October 14. The inaugural ceremony will commence at 5 p.m.

Minister for Revenue Kagodu Thimmappa will release a souvenir on the day, he said.

Lectures and audiovisual presentations on basic ventilation, infant and young feeding, administering fluids and electrolytes for infants and children, and arterial blood gas (ABG) analyses, have been organised.

Interactive sessions

Nursing and para-medical staff involved in paediatric care will take part in these events. Mr. Kotturesh said that an interaction session will also be held in which the experts will take queries from the general public on various issued related to child healthcare.

Functionaries of IAP Subrahmanya N.A., Deepak C., Dhananjay Sarji, Ganesh and B.N. Srinivas were present at the press conference.