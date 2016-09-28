The 13th annual “Alvas Nudisiri” - a literary and cultural meet - will be held at Alva’s Education Foundation Vidyagiri campus in Moodbidri from November 18.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Foundation’s chairman Mohan Alva said well known writer and researcher B.S. Sumitra Bai will preside over the three-day event, that will include talk shows, poem recital and cultural programmes on 10 separate stages in the premises. The event will be inaugurated by writer Jayant Gourish Kaikini.

This year’s theme will be “Karnataka - Naaleya Nirmana” (Karnataka - building future). Researchers, thinkers and writers from different parts of the State will speak on issues related to land , water and environment.

As in earlier programmes, this year too there will be Krishi Siri (focus on agriculture), Vidyarthi Siri (focus on education) and Kale Siri (focus on art) programmes. The Krishi Siri and Vidyarthi Siri will be inaugurated on November 17 and it will go on till November 20. The Kale Siri will start on November 11, he said.

Mr. Alva said expenses for this annual event was increasing every year and this year an estimate of Rs. 3 crore has been made. They are expecting a grant of Rs. 15 lakh from the State Government and collection of Rs. 20 lakh in the form of delegate fees. While denying reports of students and lecturers being forced to pay for the event, Mr. Alva said they are allowed to pay in the form of delegate fees which is Rs. 100 a person.

Mr. Alva said achievements by students in culture and sports during the festival has led to lot of people seeking seats in the Alvas Group of Institutions. “I do not have any commercial interest. But, certainly this has led people to enrol their children in our institutions,” he said.