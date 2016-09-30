The Horticulture and Agriculture departments along with the Hubballi-Dharwad Fruit and Flower Exhibition Committee will jointly organise a three-day fruit and flower exhibition at Indira Glass House here from Saturday.

Horticulture Department Join Director S.P. Diddimane told reporters on Thursday that District in-charge Minister Vinay Kulkarni will inaugurate the event. Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Lad, BJP leader Jagadish Shettar and others are expected to be present.

The major attraction at the event will be a 40x12 ft miniature of Karnatak University and floral statues of Jnanpith awardee Da. Ra. Bendre and Sadhanakere.

The event is being organised to raise awareness on terrace and backyard gardening. The organisers are also hoping to encourage amateur florists, bonsai cultivators, vegetable designers and others, he said.

Dog show

Meanwhile, about 50 dogs are expected to participate in the dog show to be organised by the Animal Husbandry Department on Sunday. It will organise a pet fancy dress competition on the same day. The department will also be taking out an anti-rabies drive at the exhibition, where more than 200 dogs are expected to be immunised. The drive will be taken up in other parts of the district as well, Mr. Diddimane said.

Various other departments will set up stalls at the exhibition. The district administration will be distributing awards for garden maintenance in 23 categories.