When he started lending a helping hand to physically challenged children when he was young, he never thought that his selfless services would be recognised one day. But, that changed when a letter from New Delhi filled his heart with joy.

Shantaram Bhupal Jogale (52), a physical education teacher at the Government Kannada Medium High School at Kabbur village of Chikodi taluk of Belagavi district, has been chosen for the national level Best Teacher Award. And unlike many other winners of national and state awards, Mr. Jogale has decided not to take his family members but five physically challenged children for the award function.

Mr. Shantaram said he started helping physically challenged children belonging to poor families in whatever capacity, including arranging healthcare services, besides ensuring they have textbooks, notebooks and other material, and ensuring that they get the benefit of various government schemes.

H.P. Devaraju dropped out of school after his mother passed away. However, after his teachers intervened, he rejoined school and took up teaching later. Now, the Union Government has chosen him for the national level Best Teacher Award.

Devaraju (60) retired as an assistant teacher of Government High School at Paduvanahalli in Channarayapatna last year. Considering his service, spanning 36 years, the state government had recommended him for the honour, which carries a cash prize of Rs. 50,000.

“My mother died when I was in the seventh standard. I dropped out as it was difficult to study. But, my teacher A.M. Jagadish visited my family and took me back to school and made me study till SSLC,” he told The Hindu on Thursday.

He was appointed as a teacher in a primary school in 1979. “During my days as a teacher, I have brought at least 50 students, who had dropped studies back to school. Now, they are all placed well. When the news of the award was announced, they all called and congratulated me,” he said, beaming with pride.

S.E. Lokeshwarachar (54), a physical education instructor at Government Higher Primary School near Azard Park in Chikkamagaluru, has been chosen for the national award in the primary school teacher category. He has served the department for last 30 years. Being a physical education instructor, he has given special attention to health of his students.

Many of his students have participated in national-level yoga competitions and won prizes. “The national award has boosted my confidence and has enthused me to do more for my students in the remaining six years of my service,” he said.

The awardees have been invited to participate in a special programme in New Delhi on September 3. They will be honoured with a silver medal, a memento and a cash prize in the programme.