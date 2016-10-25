The Human Rights Protection Foundation (HRPF) on Monday alleged that three micro insurance agents had defrauded a large number of policy holders and 58 sub-agents of Jeevan Madhur micro insurance scheme of LIC of India in Kadur, Tarikere, Chikkamgaluru, Mudigere, N.R. Pura in Chikkamagaluru district.

Addressing presspersons here, Ravindranath Shanbhag, president of the foundation, said that LIC had issued micro insurance policies under the Jeevan Madhur scheme for people below poverty line through three NGOs (also called micro insurance agents) based at Arsikere, Chikkamagaluru and Tiptur from 2009-10 to 2014.

Sub-agents

He said that these three micro insurance agents appointed a number of sub-agents also called specified persons, who were mostly anganwadi teachers, to collect policies in rural areas. These sub-agents worked hard to get a large number of policies issued to economically vulnerable sections, regularly collected premium and remitted it by cash or demand drafts in the name of LIC with the micro insurance agents.

He said that the micro insurance agents issued receipts with the logo of LIC to the policy holders through the sub-agents.

Everything went on smoothly until a few people lodged claims with LIC for some risk covered by the policy. But LIC rejected these claims on the ground that the policies had lapsed for non-payment of premium. He said that the cash paid by the sub-agents for transmission to LIC was pocketed by the micro insurance agents and the demand drafts were misused by them, thus misappropriating premium money, defrauding the LIC, the policy holders and sub-agents.

A rough estimate indicated that the extent of misappropriation may be to the tune of around Rs. 2 crore. Only a detailed investigation would reveal the facts of this fraud, he added.

Policies lapse

Due to the defrauding by the three micro insurance agents, 57,873 policies out of 58,086 had lapsed for non-receipt of premium by LIC, as per the information furnished by LIC to the foundation, though regular payments had been made by the policy holders to the sub-agents and by them (sub-agents) to the micro insurance agents. Only a meagre 213 policies continued.In a majority of cases, only one or two instalments of premium had been paid to the LIC by the micro insurance agents and the rest of the premium was misappropriated by them.

But the policy holders were issued receipts for the entire payments made for many years and that too with the logo of LIC on the receipts.

“LIC had failed to do the required supervision and follow-up on the policies and payments of their premium,” he said.

Unable to withstand the pressure from policy holders, some sub-agents sold their limited disposable assets to pay the former.

“The sub-agents live in fear of being beaten by irate policy holders,” he said.

On further inquiry, the Human Rights Protection Foundation has found that LIC had not properly carried out due diligence of these micro insurance agents. “Such fraud might have taken place in other places too,” Dr. Shanbhag said.