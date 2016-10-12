Three people were killed after a petrol tanker collided with a bus near Elekere Handpost on the K.R. Pet-Mysuru main road in Mandya district on Monday.

Three people were killed and at least four others were injured in a collision between a petrol tanker and a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus near Elekere Handpost in the district on Monday evening.

The tanker hit the Mysuru-Shivamogga bound bus on the K.R. Pet-Mysuru Main Road, the Srirangapatna Rural Station police said. Two of the deceased have been identified as Jyothi (40), of Anagola, and Sindhu (18), of Subhash Nagar, in Mandya. The third victim, from Tipaturu in Tumakuru, is yet to be identified.

The driver and cleaner of the tanker fled leaving their vehicle behind, the police added.