more-in

Three women from a Mumbai-based family died in a road accident on Pune-Bengaluru National Highway on Tuesday evening.

Savitri Gupta (45), Shobha Gupta (26) and Arti Gupta (18) died on the spot when their car hit a roadside tree near Nippani in Belagavi district.

Two other members of the family, Ravi Gupta and Nilesh Gupta, and driver Surya Sahu, suffered injuries. They have been admitted in a private hospital in Kolhapur in Maharashtra.