The Bidar police say they have cracked the murder of Sunil Dongre (34), a farmer and businessman from Sonal in Aurad taluk.

Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam told presspersons on Wednesday that Sandeep Biradar (30), a teacher at a government residential school, and his relatives Joteppa and Sanju Kumar had killed Dongre over a family dispute. The trio has been arrested.

According to the police, Dongre and Biradar had separated from their wives recently. In a quarrel, Dongre supported Biradar’s wife. Upset with this, Biradar decided to kill Dongre.