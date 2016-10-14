Three youths from Mandya district were swept away by the sea at Murdeshwar in Uttara Kannada district on Thursday.

According to the Murdeshwar police, they were part of a 12-member group from Mandya district which was holidaying in Murdeshwar. They had arrived here on Thursday morning. The names of the deceased were given as Sujendra alias Kumar (20) of Bookanakere, Karthik Manje Gowda (19) of Belladakere, and Puneeth Nagaraj (26) of Gudenahalli in K.R. Pet taluk. While one worked as a driver, the others were earthmover operators.

The incident occurred when the group members ventured deep into the sea ignoring warnings by the security personnel at the beach. As the others in the group watched in horror, the three youths were swept away by waves. Although a motorboat was pressed into service, they could not be saved. The bodies are yet to be recovered, the police said.