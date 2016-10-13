Three children drowned in the farm tank in Bijjaragi village of the taluk on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Anand (10), Adi (5) and Bhagawwa (6).

While first two were reported to be the children of Ravi Talwar, a native of the village, the girl was their neighbour.

According to reports all three children, who were at the farmhouse, went fetch water from the farm tank but fell accidently. The family later found the children’s body which was later fished out. Tikota police has registered the case. Meanwhile the family is inconsolable after losing their children.