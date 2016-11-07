The menace of chain- snatching continues to haunt the residents of Mysuru with three more incidents being reported in the city since Saturday, including two on Sunday.

Fifty-year-old Rukmini, who was on her way to buy milk in Ittigegud in Nazarbad police station limits on Sunday morning, was approached by two youths on a motorbike. The youth, who asked Ms. Rukmini for the address of a tuition centre, yanked off her gold chain, weighing 80 grams, and sped away.

Minutes later, 57-year-old Suma was approached by two youth on a motorcycle when she was plucking flowers outside her house in Krishnamurthypuram in Lakshmipuram police station limits. Just like Ms. Rukmini, Ms. Suma was also questioned about the address of a tuition centre by the duo. Before she could reply, the youth snatched her gold chain and fled from the spot.

The two chain snatching incidents, taking place between 7.30 a.m. and 8.15 a.m. on Sunday, come less than a day after two bike-borne miscreants, aged about 20 to 30 years, had snatched a 47 gm gold chain from Manjula while she was walking on the High Tension Road at JSS Layout in Raghavendra Nagar in Nazarbad police station limits on Saturday afternoon.

Based on eye-witness accounts, the police said a black Pulsar motorbike appears to have been used in all the three incidents of chain-snatching reported in the city from Saturday. “We are looking out for the culprits,” a police official said.

