Hasanamba temple has been attracting thousands of people from different parts of the State and neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu ever since it opened its door for people. According to rough estimates by Hassan district administration, more than eight lakh people visited the temple between October 20 and 30. The amount collected by selling special entry tickets, prasadam and saris meant for fulfilling vows, was over Rs.1.7 crore.

Last year the temple was opened only for nine days and the total collection, including from the Hundi, was little over Rs.1.42 crore. This time the total revenue is expected to reach Rs. 2 crore.

The price for special entry ticket last year was Rs.250 per person, which has been increased to Rs. 300 this year.

As the festival coincides with school holidays, the number of people visiting the temple has been high.

Among the 8 lakh people who have visited so far, a majority are outsiders. Many politicians, ministers, former ministers, senior bureaucrats and judges have visited the temple.

Among those who visited the temple on Monday include Home Minister G. Parameshwara and his family members. Senior officers of the district administration accompanied the minister.

The temple, which is opened only during the auspicious month of Ashwayuja, will be closed on Tuesday afternoon.