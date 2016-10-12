Devotees taking part in the Dasara celebration in Chitradurga on Tuesday.

As part of Sharana Samskruthi Utsav, a folk arts procession was taken out throughout the main streets of the city here on Tuesday.

The eight-day Sharana Samskruthi Utsav – 2016 started on October 7.

More than 12,000 people from across Karnataka took part in the procession which passed through the major streets of the city and culminated at historical fort of Chitradurga.

A variety of tableaux of religious, historical, social personalities and folk art troupes took part in the procession. Some of the tableaux included an awareness message on pulse polio programme, emergency services and various other welfare programmes.

This year the Murugashri award was presented to senior theatre artiste Prasanna, research scholar B. Rajshekharappa, Madakari Nayak Education Institute founder D. Borappa, senior litterateur Geetha Nagabushan and Mahadayi Horata Samithi president Veeresh Shorabadmath.