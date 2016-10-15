A large number of devotees participated in the Chamundeshwari rathotsava held with religious fervour atop the Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on Saturday.

The cart festival seemed to carry forward the fervour and devotion associated with the just-concluded Dasara and hence, there was an increase in the number of devotees visiting the hills that was teeming with people who had come from Mysuru and surrounding areas.

The countdown to the cart festival commenced at the crack of dawn with the temple priests conducting various rituals and special puja to the Goddess Chamundeshwari after which the utsava murthy or the replica of the idol - which is taken out in procession - was placed in the cart and pulled by the devotees.

The air punctuated with the chanting of the devotional hymns while the ensemble of musicians playing traditional musical instruments added to the devotional fervour soaked up the public. Scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar his wife Trishika and Pramoda Devi Wadiyar were among the participants. After the police offered gun salute, the chariot was pulled by the devotees from around 7.40 a.m and it took nearly an hour to complete the circumambulation of the temple.

Security had been beefed up and the authorities expect a steady flow of devotees throughout the day.