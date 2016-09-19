Dreadful condition:For months now, sewage has been overflowing through C.V. Road, which connects Nelson Mandela Road with Pulakeshi Road, in Mysuru; (right) city corporation officials have accused shopkeepers in the area of burning plastic waste by the roadside.

Few drivers dare to venture on to C.V. Road, for they end up having to navigate through a pockmarked road full of sewage

Barely a few hundred metres from Nelson Mandela Road in Bannimantap, the Raja Marga through which the Dasara procession passes, sewage has been flowing through the middle of the road for several months.

Welcome to C.V. Road, which has been in a deplorable condition for more than a year, forcing motorists to avoid the thoroughfare connecting Nelson Mandela Road with Pulakeshi Road.

Few motorists dare to venture on to the road. For, they not only have to steer clear of the sewage, but also have to skilfully manoeuvre past the bulges and depressions on the road.

C.V. Road, which earlier housed rice mills, is a hub of metal and plastic dealers now. Residents in the adjoining Bannimantap area too are frustrated with its neglect by the authorities. “Ever since I moved here more than a year ago, I have seen sewage flowing through the road. No repairs have been undertaken to fix the problem despite it posing a threat to the residents’ health,” said Ateeqh, who has a shop on the road.

Residents of the adjoining area also complain about the virtual absence of governance in the locality. Little or no cleaning takes place in the area by the civic authorities, with mounds of waste piling up every few days. “Plastic waste is routinely burnt in the lanes and bylanes of the area, not only letting out an offensive smell, but also forcing people to inhale the toxic fumes,” said Aftab, a resident.

Ramu, the councillor representing the area, said the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will soon take up repaid works at a cost of Rs. 2.5 crore.

Work on the 1-km C.V. Road stretch from Nelson Mandela to Pulakeshi Road, including the underground drainage and side drains, has been approved. “The tender process is under way and work could start in a month’s time,” he said.

However, sources in the MCC said a majority of the shops in the area were functioning without obtaining trade licence. “When MCC officials visit the area to collect tax, they are chased away. The activities in the shops include burning metal in hazardous conditions. Two to three fire accidents have taken place during the last few months,” said a source, who also accused the shopkeepers of burning plastic waste.