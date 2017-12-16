This monk has renounced the phone

more-in

Mobile phone has become an essential tool to communicate in the present world. However, Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swami of Jain Mutt at Shravanabelagola in Channarayapatna taluk remains a rare exception. He has not used even a landline, let alone cellphone, for over 12 years.

The 68-year-old seer says it was a restriction he imposed on himself. “I decided not to attend phone calls when we took the mega work of translating 39 volumes of Dhavala texts into Kannada in the early years of the last decade. The institute has brought out Dhavala, Jaya Dhavala and Maha Dhavala,” the seer told The Hindu. He said: “I have not used mobile phones since they came into use. I don’t use them but I don’t oppose others using phones. For me, as a seer, I don’t think phones are inevitable.”

If the seer wants to convey a message to anybody located in a far off place, he prefers to write a letter. If the matter is urgent, he depends on the staff in the mutt to call and convey the message. According to sources in the mutt, the seer had refused to take calls even when people occupying high positions were at the other end. As of now, he is busy with the preparations of the Mahamastakabhisheka to be held in February 2018. He contacts many people regarding preparations with the help of his staff.

The seer avoided travelling outside the mutt for many years when he was busy with the literary work. “Except a couple of occasions, when his presence was required, he stayed in the mutt for years and worked with the team of experts on the translations,” said S.N. Ashok Kumar, a devotee of the mutt, who has been associated with the mutt’s activities for three decades.

Besides the phone, he is highly selective in watching television as well. Only on rare occasions, he watches programmes on the television.

“It’s not like I never watch television. I have watched the Olympics inaugural ceremonies, Republic Day parade, Independence Day programmes and recently the unveiling of Shiva statue in Coimbatore. I don’t say all that comes on television is bad, but we need to be selective,” the seer said.