(Right)The compound wall of the central bus stand in Vijayapura city before it got a fresh coat of paint, and (above) students painting the wall.

Just a couple of days ago, the area around the compound wall of the central bus stand was stinking with people urinating there.

The situation has completely changed now, with the wall getting a fresh coat of paint. People no longer cover their mouth and nose while walking in the area near the Rani Chennamma market.

Initiative

This transformation is the result of an initiative taken up by the MBA students of A.S. Patil College of Commerce.

“Vijayapura city is known for its enchanting monuments such as the Gol Gumbaz. Unfortunately, the city also became infamous for its dirt and filth. We wanted to send a message to the people here that it is your city and you should keep it clean, not only for yourself but also for numerous domestic and international visitors,” Mohammed Shahrukh, a final year MBA student said.

He said that it was a hard task as the students had to first clean the entire stretch before painting the wall.

Colours

The area was cleaned with the help of the Vijayapura City Corporation. The students first applied white paint and decorated the wall with bright colours and designs to make it beautiful.

“We got a good support from the college authorities which helped us complete this job. As many as 120 students participated in the venture,” Mr. Shahrukh added.