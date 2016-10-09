Kolar: The Robertsonpet police at Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) have arrested a thief and recovered gold and silver ornaments from him.

The police, in a press release on Saturday, gave the name of the accused as Shantakumar.

Shantakumar broke open doors of four houses in various localities and stole the jewels, the police said.

The cops recovered 154 grams of gold and silver ornaments from the arrested thief.