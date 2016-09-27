Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the M.M. Hills temple revenue has been significantly increased after the setting up of the Male Mahadeshwara Development authority.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the authority was working towards providing more facilities and basic amenities to devotees.

He announced that a 100 ft tall idol of Male Mahadeshwara will be installed atop the hill on the lines of Murudeshwara’s Lord Shiva.

Compensation

The Chief Minister said he would look into giving compensation for crop loss to the farmers.

He added the steps would be taken to initiate the compensation procedure after the survey report on crop loss was received.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said there was no question of replacing the State advocate Fali Nariman, who is representing the State in the Supreme Court. He said the State would be filing a modification petition before the Supreme Court today and the legal team, headed by Mr. Nariman, would strongly plead the State’s case before the SC.

PWD Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, Regional Commissioner A.M. Kunjappa, Deputy Commissioner B. Ramu, IGP (Southern Range) B.K. Singh, Chamarajanagar SP Kuldeep Kumar Jain, ZP CEO Hepsiba Rani Korlapati and district public representatives were present.