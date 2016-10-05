“I request with folded hands F.S. Nariman not to argue for Karnataka before the Supreme Court, leave alone apologising to him,” said Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council K.S. Eshwarappa here on Tuesday.

Reacting to reports of senior counsel Mr. Nariman setting a condition — an apology from three senior leaders of BJP, including himself, for their critical remarks demanding the replacement of Mr. Nariman and his team of advocates, he said that there was no question of tendering an apology. He said that Mr. Nariman had acted against the interests of the State by giving consent to release 10,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu before the Supreme Court without showing minimum courtesy to consult the Chief Minister on such a serious matter, as pointed out by Mr. Siddaramaiah himself.

Also, though Janata Dal (S) State president H.D. Kumarswamy had expressed similar views yet Mr. Nariman was seeking apology only from the three BJP leaders, he said and asked: “Is he [Mr. Nariman] a member of any political party?”

He said that the BJP leaders had nothing personal against the senior counsel but were disappointed because he could not effectively defend the State before the court.

D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation, and B.S. Yeddyurappa, who were present, also clarified that there was nothing personal against Mr. Nariman and that they had high respect for him. It was for the Chief Minister to decide on the matter.