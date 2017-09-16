Karnataka

Theft at temple, house

Thieves broke into a temple and a house in two separate incidents in two different places and made good with valuables worth ₹2.5 lakh.

According to the police, thieves broke into the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Bhadrakali Mahamarikamba Temple at Gujjarbettu and made good with silver ornaments worth ₹50,000 between 9 p.m. on September 15 and 5.30 a.m. on September 16. A case has been registered at the Malpe police station.

In the second incident, thieves broke into the house of Malati M. Kulal at Ajri village in Kundapur taluk between 9 a.m. and 9.45 a.m. on Saturday and decamped with gold ornaments worth ₹2 lakh and cash of ₹13,000. A case has been registered at Shankarnarayana police station.

