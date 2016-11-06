Theatre is a very powerful medium that can bring in revolutionary changes in society, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said.

He was inaugurating the Shamanur Shivashankrappa Ranga Mandir at Sanehalli Mutt at Hosadurga taluk here on Saturday.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that Shivakumara Swami and Panditharadhya Swami had been organising annual theatre festivals for the past two decades by inviting artists from different parts of the country.

“The government has provided Rs. 70 lakh for the construction of the ranga mandir. The foundation stone for a post-matric girls hostel too has been laid today. A sum of Rs. 3.5 crore will be spent on it. The Tourism Department will take steps for the construction of a Yatri Nivas in Hosadurga taluk,” he said.

Many districts in the State had been facing a drought situation and 139 taluks had been declared drought affected. “The government may get Rs. 3,800 crore from the Centre though we have lost crops worth Rs. 16,000 crore,” he added.

Taralabalu Shivamurthy Shivacharya Swami, Pandithradhya Swami, Minister for Social Welfare H. Anjaneya, Minister for Public Works H.C. Manadevappa, B.N. Chandrappa, MP, and Shamanur Shivashankrappa, MLA, were present.

The new ranga mandir has a seating capacity of about 4,000 people and it is completely air-conditioned. It is constructed at a cost of Rs. 5 crore.