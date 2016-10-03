full throttle:The half-marathon runners covered a distance of 21 km, passing through various major circles of Mysuru, before ending the run at Chamundi Vihar Stadium.— photo: m.a. sriram

A large number of people, both young and old, turned up for the half-marathon, 8K, 5K and 3K runs organised as part of the Dasara sports events in the city on Sunday.

Hundreds of running enthusiasts, including athletes and college and school students, assembled at Chamundi Vihar Stadium early on Sunday. Minister for Sports and Youth Empowerment Pramod Madhwaraj flagged off the marathon in the presence of City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda. “Almost 4,000 people, including trained athletes from different parts of Karnataka and amateurs, participated. The number of participants was double that last year, thanks to widespread publicity for the event,” said K. Suresh, Assistant Director, Sports and Youth Empowerment, Mysuru.

About 500 men had registered for the half-marathon in which the runners covered a distance of 21 km, passing through Hardinge Circle, Metropole Circle, Hunsur Road, Premier Studio Circle, Andolana Circle, Vishwa Manava Double Road, Government Press, Ramaswamy Circle, and 100 Feet Road, before ending the run at the stadium.

Belliyappa A.B. from Alva’s Institute in Moodbidri bagged the first prize by clocking 1:05:21. B. Sreenu, also from the same institute, was a close second at 1:09:18. Yogendra from the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru, finished third with 1:12:23.

About 300 women had registered for the half-marathon. Mysuru athlete Thippavva Sannakki came first with a timing of 1:18:03. A. Akshatha from Davangere and Jyothi Kolagere from Bengaluru came second and third, clocking 1:21:18 and 1:27:33, respectively.

The first prize winners took home a cash award of Rs. 30,000, while the second and third prize winners received Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 20,000, respectively.

In the 8K run for college boys, Chethan G.J. of Mysuru came first by clocking 27:36:18 minutes, followed by Praveen and Rajneesh, both from Bengaluru, who finished at 28:18:31 and 28:33:16, respectively.

In the 5K run for college girls, Shruti K.C. from Bengaluru came first by clocking 21:38:16, followed by Chaitra Devaadiga from Mangaluru, who finished the run at 22:00:01, and Chaitra B. from Mysuru (22:16:18).

Hemanth from Hunsur came first in the 3K run for school boys, finishing the run at 9:00:01 minutes, while Praveen C.S. from Mysuru and Chandrashekar M. from Begur in Gundlupet came second and third, clocking 9:05:03 and 9:09:33, respectively.

While Malashri from Alva’s Institute in Moodbidri came first in the 3K run for school girls (11:06:12), Tejaswini (11:32:18) and Monika L. (11:43:28) from Kurubur were the other podium finishers.

The prize money in the college boys and girls category was Rs. 15,000, Rs. 12,000, and Rs. 10,000, while for the schoolchildren, it was Rs. 10,000, Rs. 8,000, and Rs. 6,000.