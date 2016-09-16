“There is darkness all around me. All that talk of honesty and serving the poor people through public service has turned out to be false. There is no hope anywhere,” wrote Vijay Kumar Suryavanshi, Panchayat Development Officer, just before he committed suicide in Bidar in 2011. That was because the then zilla panchayat vice-president Tanaji Rathod had forced him to sign some bills that he suspected to be fudged. Suryavanshi, a young alumnus of NIT Patna, also felt that no senior officer had come to his rescue.

Implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act has often led to dysfunctional working relationships in the rural local bodies across the State, with reports of elected representatives abusing or assaulting officers routinely appearing in newspapers. On several occasions, it has led officers to suicide.

The Karnataka State Panchayat Development Officers Welfare Association puts the figure of panchayat development officers who committed suicide at over 100. As many as 300 of the 2,500 officers have resigned in seven years, says S. Ramesh, association leader. “We have received complaints from at least 200 PDOs that elected representatives or their relatives have abused or assaulted them,” he said.

In a detailed memorandum submitted to the State government, the association has asked for a change in the Panchayat Raj Act to hand over administrative control of these rural local bodies to elected representatives and to reduce the role of officers to just being advisers. This is followed to some extent in West Bengal. He who takes decisions should be praised or punished for his acts. In the Karnataka model, the elected member takes the decisions and the officers get pulled up by courts if something goes wrong. If a scheme succeeds due to the hard work of the officers, the elected members get the credit. “The elected representatives enjoy power without responsibility,” Mr. Ramesh said.

“In such a situation, we neither want credit nor the blame. Let the members run these bodies and we will remain in the background, giving advice on the legality of the actions,” he said.

In several cases, the reason for the dispute is the State government’s mandate that cheques should be signed by both the gram panchayat president and the PDO. GP presidents and members force officers to sign on false or inflated bills. That leads to problems, says Shivanand Aurade, another leader of the association.

A senior officer at the Panchayat Raj Department feels that the problem lies with the way they are being trained. These young people join service with idealism and dreams of changing the system.

“The training we provide also makes them think that way. They will need some time to settle down and understand the realities of the system,” the senior IAS officer said. The State government has now empowered zilla panchayats to transfer PDOs. That will reduce the friction some how, the officer said.

Some activists, however, feel the officers can not escape the blame. “MGNREGA funds account for nearly half of a gram panchayat’s annual budget. A mid-size gram panchayat gets around Rs. 1 crore for MGNREGA workers. For some officers, it is a source of endless enrichment. The members see this and want their share,” says RTI activist Gurunath Wadde. He admits that honest officers are being harassed, but says these are exceptions and not the rule.

Vijay Kumar Sonare of the Federation of GP president and vice-president associations agrees. PDOs act as if they are IAS officers.

They don’t stay in the villages they are posted to.

They don’t respect gram panchayat members who lack education.

They reduce the progress of welfare schemes by insisting on due procedure. That also leads to clashes, he said.

