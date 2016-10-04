At a time when IVF and other procedures are burning a hole in our pockets, an IISc. research scholar has come up with a cheaper alternative by developing human protein in yeast platforms.

“Human proteins used in medicines are therapeutic. It is difficult to make them from animal cell lines as it is a costly procedure and takes time. Another option is bacteria, but not all proteins can have a three-dimensional structure, this means they won’t all be biologically active,” said Simna Manoharan of the Chemical Engineering department. She has modified yeast in order to make the protein compatible for usage on human beings. “We tested them and found they work. Hopefully, if it is successful as a form of treatment, the costs of treatments, including that for fertility, will be reduced” she said.