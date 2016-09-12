PLEASANT SURPRISE: The wild elephant, which was driven back to Savandurga forest after being given treatment for injuries, was spotted in Manchanabele dam, near Bengaluru, on Sunday.

PLEASANT SURPRISE: The wild elephant, which was driven back to Savandurga forest after being given treatment for injuries, was spotted in Manchanabele dam, near Bengaluru, on Sunday.

Gracefully swimming in the backwaters of Manchanabele dam, a 50-year-old injured elephant became the cynosure of all eyes on Sunday. Since the spotting of the elephant on August 30, the tusker — now popularly called Sidda — has kept the Forest Department officials on their toes.

It was during its journey from Savandurga forest towards Bannerghatta National Park that the elephant reportedly fell into a ditch near Dodderi (close to Big Banyan Tree), off Mysuru Road. The tusker had suffered injuries to its leg, shoulder and stomach.

The officials said it was rare for a wild elephant to be given treatment, but as it was nearly incapacitated in a human-dominated landscape, they felt there was no option but to tranquilise the animal and treat it.

The tusker was then given the night to recover, before over 30 officials undertook the massive task of driving the docile elephant back to Savandurga Reserve forests. The journey was slow, considering the elephant — which was being administered antibiotics and painkillers — limped its way back to the forests.

However, on Sunday, the elephant emerged again, and was spotted swimming in the dam. “Its leg has swollen and it has a fracture on its right shoulder. It has sought water as it provides relief to its leg,” said A.L. Dalesh, Range Forest Officer, Magadi. A team of five officials cordoned the banks of the dam, while fodder as well as a bunch of bananas were placed on the shore to feed the injured pachyderm. Forest officials said they would keep a vigil on the injured elephant until it retreats to the forests.

The docile creature is a common sight in the villages around the dam, and officials said there was increasing pressure from villagers to capture and treat it. However, for now, the department is following a wait-and-watch approach, hoping it gets back on its feet and finds its way of surviving in the wild.