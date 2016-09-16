Pink (Hindi)

Director: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

Starring: Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Amitabh Bachchan, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Piyush Mishra, Angad Bedi, Vijay Varma, Mamta Malik

Pink is a compelling portrayal of a system that is complicit with the influential in badgering the innocent, something we all would have seen, heard of or experienced closely at some point in time and can hence empathise with. Only the degree of harassment varies and it gets worse, more skewed when a woman is at the receiving end.

In Pink , the focus is on the ordeal of three single girls — Meenal Arora (Taapsee Pannu), Falak Ali (Kriti Kulhari) and Andrea (Andrea Tariang) — whose night out at a rock concert sets off a terrifying chain of events. Their frightful experience gets cleverly sandwiched between the blank opening credits and the final explicatory visuals of the closing credits — it’s all about things coming a full circle for the threesome. The first half is like a thriller — taut and tense — with the audience biting its nails out of concern for the girls’ safety as Rajveer (Angad Bedi), with his set of cronies, is out to make life hell for them. All for nixing his advances and resisting his attempts at molestation. Ostensibly, it might be a film about three women, but besides their fears, frustration, anger, helplessness and vulnerability, what we see most are the men around them and their attitude towards women.

There are all kinds in their universe — from the loving, caring and fatherly landlord who won’t evict them despite threats by the nosy neighbour who suspects them of prostitution. Then there’s an estranged boyfriend, who says he can either be truthful or liberal (never helpful), and the severely entitled, deeply patriarchal and feudal boys.

There’s a cop (much like the ones I faced), who wants to deter them from filing a complaint, and the lawyer, who goes to any extent, asks intrusive questions and seeks intimate details, to humiliate them to save his clients. Even the outright, biased Haryanvi woman cop is like a toy in the hands of the men. The film addresses the men and uses the figure of Deepak Sehgal (Amitabh Bachchan), a respected patriarch, doubling up as the lawyer of the girls, to reach out as the voice of reason with the judge (Dhritimaan Chatterjee) as an ally. The girls, they are all right, it’s the boys who need to get their act together.

NAMRATA JOSHI