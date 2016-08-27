This is the story of a young scientist who combines passion, pleasure and charity to achieve his dream.

Srinivas Chamarthy, 37-year-old managing director of a Hyderabad-based electronics industry, describes himself as a “dispatch rider” who goes around the country on his Bullet, carrying the message of entrepreneurship to engineering students. He rides his Bullet to cities with engineering colleges, and approaches the heads of the institution to give him an opportunity to speak to students to consider product-development based entrepreneurship as a career option.

Though he started this career guidance drive nine years ago, he intensified his rides in 2014, and has covered over 47,000 km across 17 States since then. He does not collect fees from colleges or students, but sets aside a portion of his savings for his annual sojourns. Sometimes, he gets invites from students or college authorities through his Facebook page ‘A journey to realize self’. He also answers questions raised by students on his social media handles.

“I spend three to six months biking. The rest of the time, I work in my laboratory and spend time with my family. Sometimes, I work for 20 hours a day to make up for the time spent on my journeys,” he said, during his visit to Bidar to speak to students of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College.

His Bullet rides started when he was a student of engineering. “I went round the country when I was 19. But that was for fun. But after some years, I found my cause,” he said.

“I make students understand the contribution of small and medium industries to the nation’s economy, and how they can turn entrepreneurs by setting up small, technology-based industries. It does not take much money, but conviction,” he said.

“I saw that most engineering students did not want to go into product development. What is more, most of them wanted to leave the country, soon after their final examination,” he observed.