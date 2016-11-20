Force 2 (Hindi)

Director: Abhinay Deo

Starring: John Abraham, Sonakshi Sinha, Tahir Bhasin

At times, while watching a film, you don’t quite engage with what’s happening but keep wondering about what would have gone into the setting up of a particular scene. So, in Force 2 , instead focusing on the efforts of by cop Yash (Abraham) and RAW agent Kamaljeet Kaur aka KK (Sinha) to nab the bad guy Shiv (Bhasin) at an economic summit in Budapest, one wonders how Shiv breached security so easily. That too with all his henchmen. Wouldn’t the modus operandi of this infiltration have made an infinitely better story?

But Abhinay Deo wants us to focus on long chases and car crashes, bullets and blood, and views of Chain Bridge and Hero’s Square in Budapest. Instead of diverting our attention, it draws us even more to the inane, tired story-telling of some RAW agents copping it in China and the one meant to terminate them stationed in the Indian embassy in Budapest.

Our cop and agent are on a mission to find him after deciphering some hidden message in a book. In the course of this hunt, they keep fighting off some mock-sinister Chinese baddies and even come across a Hungarian femme fatale who performs an item number to a Kaate nahin kat-te remix in the videshi bar.

It gets worse. The film tries to do lip-service to the feminist cause, with some righteous dialogue about women’s capabilities and by making the heroine wear a formal trousers and a shirt, but ends up presenting her as an utterly inept agent, one who is either off the mark or hides behind her male colleague (who, incidentally, is always right).

The twist in the tale is as dubious as the film’s feminism, in how it conveniently aligns with the patriotic mood of the moment. But it still doesn’t thaw a hard-hearted viewer.

Abraham reprises the dour ACP Yashvardhan with a suitable singularity of expression. I only hope it doesn’t get mistaken for intensity. He also manages to hang on rather well to a towel perched precariously on his mid-riff (to know more about the towel, watch the movie).

Sinha looks completely clueless, as though she walked onto the wrong film set.

It’s left entirely up to Bhasin then to hold our interest with his blabbering, psychological games and his mouth organ. He, at times, overcompensates for the po-faced leads but largely manages to hold some amount of interest even if his character itself seems like a long lost twin of the evil avatar he played in Mardani .

Time, for a talented actor like him, to move on, before the supposed charisma turns into a worn-out cliche.

NAMRATA JOSHI