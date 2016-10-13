The committee appointed by the State government to review the textbooks in the State syllabus from classes 1 to 10 has submitted its report.

Disclosing this at a function here on Wednesday, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Tanvir Sait said that the government would study the report and take a decision.

The government appointed the committee headed by writer Baragur Ramachandrappa in December 2014 in the light of the allegations of a “saffron slant” in certain textbooks prescribed during the BJP government.

A total of 352 titles in seven mediums had come under scrutiny by 185 members in 27 panels.

Referring to complaints of collection of exorbitant sums as tuition fee by private schools, Mr. Sait said that the government had issued a notification making it mandatory for schools to disclose their fee structure by December-end for the next year.

He also said that the government had simplified the rules for adoption of government schools.