The World Bank-assisted Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme (TEQIP)-II in select 17 engineering colleges in the State, including the PDA College of Engineering in Kalaburagi, which is coming to an end on October 31 this year, is likely to be extended as most of the colleges had not received the full quota of funds allocated and none of them have spent all the money released to them.

The PDA College of Engineering, which was originally sanctioned Rs. 12.5 crore under TEQIP-II and later sanctioned another Rs. 5 crore for upgrading infrastructure and research activities in post-graduate engineering education in the college, has so far received only Rs. 13.5 crore and of this, it has spent Rs. 11 crore.

Principal of PDA College of Engineering, an autonomous institution, S.S. Awanti, and R.S. Hosgouda, secretary of the Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society, said that the PDA College of Engineering was the one among six colleges in the State, including BMS College of Engineering, PES Engineering College in Bengaluru and Mandya, and MSRET in Bengaluru, to get the second tranche of funds under TEQIP II.

“We are confident that the government would extend time for TEQIP II to enable the colleges to fully utilise the funds made available,” they added.

They added that TEQIP had come as a big opportunity for engineering colleges for improving infrastructure, upgrade research activities and enhance the quality of education.

Prof. Awanti said that at the beginning of the TEQIP-II, PDA College had 11 under-graduate programmes and eight post-graduate programmes, and seven research centres, but this has gone up to 10 post-graduate programmes, while the college now had 12 research centres after the implementation of TEQIP II. The intake for post-graduate courses has gone up from 157 to 193 and under-graduate courses from 670 to 800. The number of Ph.D-qualified faculty increased from a mere 25 to 65 after the implementation of TEQIP II.

Registration for Ph.D regular students had gone up from nil admissions to 10 and they have been provided with teaching assistantship of Rs. 14,000 per month under TEQIP II. Besides 488 M.Tech students have been provided a scholarship of Rs. 4,000 each every month. TEQIP has also enabled the college to host three international conferences and one national conference.