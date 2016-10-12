Tension prevailed in the industrial township of Shahabad in Chitapur taluk, Kalaburagi district, following desecration of a portrait of Lord Rama by miscreants on Tuesday night.

Additional police force, including the Karnataka State Reserve Police and District Armed Reserve platoons, along with the civil police have been rushed to the troubled town, where Superintendent of Police N. Shashikumar and Additional Superintendent of Police B. Jayaprakash and other senior officers are camping and supervising the security measures.

According to reports, the news about the desecration of the portrait of Lord Rama put up on the occasion of Vijayadashami celebrations at Shastri Chowk spread after a few passersby noticed iton Wednesday morning. Soon, a large number of people, mostly youths affiliated to right-wing organisations, converged and demanded the arrest of the miscreants responsible.

The situation is still tense with the protesters blocking the road and raising slogans against the police and district administration for their failure to curb such incidents. No arrests have been made so far and armed police personnel have been posted in all the sensitive areas to prevent any untoward incident.