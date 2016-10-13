Tense moments:A motorcycle that was set on fire in protest; (top) Superintendent of Police N. Shashikumar holding talks with agitators in Shahabad of Kalaburagi district on Wednesday.— Photos: Arun Kulkarni

A motorcycle was set on fire in the sporadic violence that followed the desecration of a portrait of Lord Ram by miscreants in the industrial township of Shahabad in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Wednesday.

Tension prevailed in the township right from the early hours of the day after the news about the desecration of the portrait of Lord Ram, put up on the occasion of Vijayadashami at Trishul Chowk near the Veterinary Hospital in the town, spread like wildfire.

Members of a right-wing organisation converged in large numbers at Shastri Chowk and staged a protest by burning tyres on the road demanding the immediate arrest of those involved in the discretion.

The protesters also set fire to a motorcycle at Shastri Chowk.

They raised slogans against the police for not arresting the miscreants responsible for the act that according to them “hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.”

The protesters also accused the police of acting in a partisan manner.

The agitation, which began in the early hours continued till afternoon before senior police officers, including Superintendent of Police N. Shashikumar and Additional Superintendent of Police B. Jayaprakash convinced the protesters to withdraw their agitation by assuring them that the miscreants responsible for the incident would be booked soon. Meanwhile, KSRP and DAR armed personnel and civil police constables from Kalaburagi city have been posted in sensitive areas to prevent any untoward incident.

No arrests have been made so far.