Ten-day-long Mangaluru Dasara begins

Idol of goddess Sharada being installed at Kudroli Gokarnanatha temple, as part of Dasara celebration, in Mangaluru on Saturday. Photo: Special Arrangement Idol of goddess Sharada being installed at Kudroli Gokarnanatha temple, as part of Dasara celebration, in Mangaluru on Saturday. Photo: Special Arrangement

The 10-day-long Mangaluru Dasara formally began on Saturday at the Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple on Saturday. Idols of Goddess Sharada and Navadurga were installed at the specially created exhibition hall. Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar lighted a lamp. The idols were made by Sudhir Acharya and his team. Chandrashekar Suvarna and his team from Suvarna Arts, Mulki, have given a royal feel to the hall where these idols will be exhibited for 10 days. Every day the Sharada idol will be decorated with a different sari. On October 11, the Sharada idol, sporting Shankarapura mallige flower headgear, will be taken in a procession along with Navadurga idols in the evening.