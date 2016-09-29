Thieves made away with valuables worth Rs. 1.43 lakh from Sri Marikamba Temple in Nagara village in Hosanagar taluk here on Tuesday night.

According to the police, a silver idol of goddess Marikamba and three golden chains have been stolen. The theft is suspected to have taken place around midnight. On Wednesday morning, when Phakirappa, the priest, entered the temple, he saw the sanctum sanctorum open and in disarray.

Members of the temple managing committee soon contacted the police. Fingerprint experts visited the spot. The Nagara police have registered a case under Section 378 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.