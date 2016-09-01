Now, ‘upper caste’ people boycott the temple in Hassan village

It has been a year since the Dalits of Sigaranahalli in Holenarsipur taluk raised their voice against being denied entry into the village’s Basaveshwara temple, and after a sustained struggle managed to gain entry with help from the Social Welfare Department officials and the police in April this year.

But the discrimination saga seems to have continued in a devious manner. The ‘upper caste’ have now boycotted the temple itself and in effect negated the spirit of the protests to establish equality for the Dalit villagers. The temple has now virtually become exclusive for the Dalits, say villagers.

“Only we go to the temple occasionally and offer puja,” said Raju, a Dalit youth, when this reporter visited the village. The Hassan district administration, in April, took Dalits into the temple in the presence of the police, amidst opposition. People belonging to the ‘upper caste’, who did not wish to be named, said: “We have left the temple to them (Dalits). Let them offer prayers there. We will not go.”

Subsequent to the protests, several ‘upper caste’ villagers were arrested by the police and now most of them refused to comment to the media. They said they did not want to fuel the controversy. Ironically, a Dalit activist pointed out that “we can only force action when denied entry, but we cannot force them to come and pray with us as equals before the deity.” Those who protested say the situation reflected how mindsets have remained the same, perpetuating discrimination.

In fact, several other demands made by the Dalits in the course of their agitation have not been fulfilled. The community hall, built in the village by spending government funds, but named Vokkaliga Samudaya Bhavan into which Dalits were not allowed, has been indefinitely closed citing repair work. Only the caste name attached to the building has been dropped.

“None of the assurance has been fulfilled,” rued Jayamma. Efforts to provide them job through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act are also insufficient, alleged the villagers.

The Social Welfare Department had submitted a proposal to the State government after making a survey in the Dalit colony.

N.R. Purushottam, Deputy Director of Social Welfare Department, told The Hindu, “We have submitted a proposal seeking borewells for those who have land, financial benefit to unemployed youth to start business activities, and cattle for the needy.”

But even officials admitted that while they took action and ensured Dalits are not denied entry into temples, in most places discrimination continued in new ways, defeating the spirit of equality.