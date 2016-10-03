Burglars struck at the Hanuman temple in Shiva Nagar in Bidar in the early hours of Monday. Early visitors to the temple found the door ajar and the donation box damaged. They informed the priest and the temple committee members. Police visited the spot. A case has been registered at the New Town police station. The loss is being estimated, temple committee members said.

