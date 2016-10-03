Burglars struck at the Hanuman temple in Shiva Nagar in Bidar in the early hours of Monday. Early visitors to the temple found the door ajar and the donation box damaged. They informed the priest and the temple committee members. Police visited the spot. A case has been registered at the New Town police station. The loss is being estimated, temple committee members said.
Updated: October 3, 2016 15:44 IST
Temple burgled in Bidar
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Latest in this section