He was allegedly assaulted for staring at a girl.

A 17-year-old boy, who had attempted to commit suicide following an assault by residents of a neighbouring village on September 4, died in a hospital in Hassan on Friday.

The boy was studying I PU in a college in Ramanathapura in Arkalgud taluk. He was allegedly assaulted by Venkatesh, Girish, Puttaswamy and Krishna of Sulagodu-Somavara village for staring at a girl of their village that day. He returned home with injuries and consumed poison. As he fell unconscious, his parents took him to a hospital in Arkalgud and later to Hassan. They were not aware that he had taken poison.

According to the police, the boy told his parents about his attempt to commit suicide only on September 8. He died on Friday. “Based on the statement by his parents we have booked a case on charges of abetting suicide against four people”, said Konanur police. The accused are absconding.