NMAM Institute of Technology will organise a national-level three-day inter-collegiate technical fest, ‘Technidarshan -2016’, at Nitte in Udupi district from October 22 to 24.

A press release issued by the institute here said that the theme of the fest is “It is all about the fifth element.”

This fest will serve as a platform for technical students to equip themselves to face the present challenges in the field of technical education. Students from seven branches of engineering will be organising over 50 technical events, including Tech Roadies, Mega Treasure Hunt, Circuit Saga, Burn and Run, Twistease, Cardomania, Robowar, Robothon and Smartian. The cash prize is over Rs. 3.5 lakh.

Around 4,000 students from different colleges are expected to participate in this fest. Of these 4,000 students, over 2,000 students will be from various technical institutes across the country. Ramesh Phatak, vice-president (R&D), Schneider-Electric India, Bengaluru, will inaugurate the fest at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

N. Vinaya Hegde, president of Nitte Education Trust and Chancellor of Nitte University, will preside over the function. .

