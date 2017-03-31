Teary farewell to ‘namma bank’

more-in

The Sir M. Visvesvaraya Auditorium on the ninth floor at the State Bank of Mysore headquarters on K.G. Road here, over the last five decades, has seen many farewells to retiring employees on March 31.

On Friday, however, it was a different farewell altogether. Hundreds of serving and retired employees congregated at the jam-packed auditorium to bid a teary adieu to the bank itself as a glorious 104 years of existence came to an end with its merger with State Bank of India.

Nostalgia gripped most of them as ‘Nenapu’, a 20-minute short film, documenting the history and growth of Mysore Bank, was screened late in the day. Senior functionaries of the bank, some of whom have served for over three decades, could not hold back their emotions. Many former employees too were part of the formal event that drew curtains on the bank soon after the business hours on Friday ended.

“A large number of former employees have been visiting the headquarters since morning. They also visited the Nenapu museum,” said A. Shashidhar, who has conceptualised and designed the museum.

As the banking hours drew to a close, the crowd only swelled through word of mouth. Old customers, former and present employees gathered before the busts of the bank’s founders Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV and Dewan Sir M. Visvesvaraya.

“It is like giving away a daughter in marriage,” said Susheela Gururaj, who exited the bank under VRS in 2001. A senior officer said: “When the boards changed today, I felt very sad.”

Huddled in small groups, many were found reminiscing their times in the bank that was fondly referred to as “namma bank” in Karnataka, and also of the building that housed the headquarters. In front of the lift in the nine-storeyed building — waiting to reach the auditorium — a former employee asked another: “How many years have you used the lift. I took it for 15 years.” The other remarked: “When I came here, there was only one lift. I used it for 13 years.”

When employees of the head office of the erstwhile State Bank of Mysore left the century-old building, they turned back to see the new board put up — the light blue of SBM on the branch had made way for a dark blue board saying State Bank of India.

“Our colour was better, wasn’t it?” asked one of them. The feeling that something that belonged to them was changing irrevocably was on everyone’s minds.

As the sun disappeared from the clear Bengaluru skies, hundreds lit candles in front of the busts and the building was illuminated by the twilight.

A new display board at the entrance welcomed people to “SBI” and a scroll over the building said “State Bank of Mysore is now State Bank of India, bigger better stronger.”